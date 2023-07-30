615.94 lakh units in day, BBMB sets new record

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 29

The Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) has set a new record by generating 615.94 lakh units of power on July 28, surpassing the previous single-day high of 615.14 lakh units on July 24.

The Bhakra power houses have also left their mark by generating a record-breaking 348.06 lakh units on the same day, surpassing their previous high of 344.83 lakh units.

The earlier record for the maximum power generation in a single day was in August 2008, when 604.24 lakh units were produced. High water level in the Bhakra and Pong reservoirs as a result of excess rain over north India.

#Bhakra Beas Management Board BBMB