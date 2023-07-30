615.94 lakh units in day, BBMB sets new record

Chandigarh, July 29
The Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) has set a new record by generating 615.94 lakh units of power on July 28, surpassing the previous single-day high of 615.14 lakh units on July 24.
The Bhakra power houses have also left their mark by generating a record-breaking 348.06 lakh units on the same day, surpassing their previous high of 344.83 lakh units.
The earlier record for the maximum power generation in a single day was in August 2008, when 604.24 lakh units were produced. High water level in the Bhakra and Pong reservoirs as a result of excess rain over north India.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
CBI lodges Manipur video case FIR; Oppn MPs visit Kuki, Meitei camps
India’s image hit, says Adhir Ranjan | Anurag asks delegates...
BJP infuses new blood into central team with eye on Assembly, Lok Sabha polls
OBC Muslim face, leaders with ground connect on list of 38
Heavy rain, flooding likely in region on Aug 2-3: Met Dept
Punjab girdawari by Aug 15
Modi: NEP helping break shackles of slavery, delivering justice to talent
Attends meet to mark third anniversary of the education poli...