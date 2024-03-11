 AAP lacks face for Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha seat : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Punjab
  • AAP lacks face for Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha seat

AAP lacks face for Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha seat

Predominantly rural seat with 229 urban polling stations and 1,560 rural polling stations

AAP lacks face for Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha seat

Jasbir Singh Gill Dimpa, Rana Gurjit Singh, Virsa Singh Valtoha, Baltej Pannu



Tribune News Service

Manmeet Singh Gill/Gurbaxpuri

Khadoor Sahib, March 10

In the Lok Sabha constituency scattered over all three geographical regions of Majha, Malwa and Doaba in Punjab, fielding suitable candidates will definitely a tough task for all the political parties.

Though in the 2022 Vidhan Sabha elections, Aam Aadmi Party candidates had won seven segments, it still does not have a prominent face in the area that could be considered as a front-runner in the race for party ticket. The political buzz says that Baltej Pannu, the media advisor to the Chief Minister, could be the party candidate.

Prominent names among other AAP aspirants include Gursevak Singh Aulakh, (director, Punjab State Industries Development Corporation), Sakattar Singh, (president NRI wing), Gurdev Singh Sandhu, (vice-chairman, Punjab State Forests Development Corporation), and Komalpreet Singh, a district unit leader.

Congress leader Jasbir Singh Gill Dimpa, who was elected to the Lok Sabha in 2019, is already talking among the voters that he will get the party ticket. Of the nine Assembly segments, Congress had won only one — Kapurthala — from where Rana Gurjit Singh was elected MLA. His son, Rana Inder Partap Singh had won as an independent candidate from Sultanpur Lodhi. A section of local Congress leaders stated that with Rana Gurjit having sway in both the seats, he might be a better choice for the party ticket.

Predominantly considered a ‘panthic’ seat, the SAD too has a tough choice to make here. The local party leaders feel that party was definitely interested in fielding Bikram Singh Majithia, however, given the ground situation, Majithia will not risk another defeat.

Two-time MLA and firebrand party spokesperson Virsa Singh Valtoha is surely a front-runner. Apart from taking the state government heads on, Valtoha resonates with the panthic and rural voters.

Alwinderpal Singh Pakhoke, who is SGPC member since 1996 and has served as SGPC general secretary thrice and even as SGPC president for nine months, could also be rewarded for his loyalty towards Badal family.

The BJP too has a tough choice to make in this predominantly rural constituency which has only 229 urban polling stations and 1,560 rural polling stations. Though the party has not gained much strength in the constituency, it could field Anoop Singh Bhullar, son of former Congress minister Gurchet Singh Bhullar. Anoop felt suffocated in Congress after the party chose his brother Sukhpal Singh Bhullar over him for Vidhan Sabha ticket. Anoop had later joined BJP. BJP leader Harjit Singh Sandhu, who was recently appointed president of district BJP unit, too is an aspirant for the ticket.

Considered a panthic seat

  • A section of local Congress leaders stated that as Rana Gurjit having sway in his own Assembly seat Kapurthala, and his son’s seat Sultanpur Lodhi, he might be a better choice for the party ticket than Jasbir Singh Gill Dimpa, who is the sitting MP
  • Predominantly considered a ‘panthic’ seat, the SAD has a tough choice to make here. Two-time MLA and firebrand party spokesperson Virsa Singh Valtoha is a front-runner. Alwinderpal Singh Pakhoke, who is SGPC member since 1996, could also be rewarded for his loyalty towards Badal family
  • Though BJP has not gained much strength in the constituency, it could field Anoop Singh Bhullar, son of former Congress minister Gurchet Singh Bhullar. Anoop left Congress after the party chose his brother Sukhpal Singh Bhullar over him for Assembly ticket. Harjit Singh Sandhu, president of district BJP unit, is also an aspirant for the ticket
  • Although AAP has not gained much ground here, aspirants include Baltej Pannu, (media advisor to CM), Gursevak Singh Aulakh, (director, Punjab State Industries Development Corporation), Sakattar Singh, (president NRI wing), Gurdev Singh Sandhu, (vice-chairman, Punjab State Forests Development Corporation), and Komalpreet Singh, (district unit leader)

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Doaba #Khadoor Sahib #Lok Sabha #Majha #Malwa


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Hyderabad woman found murdered in Australia; ‘accused’ husband flies to India with son and hands him over to his in-laws

2
India

First of 180 Tejas Mark 1A aircraft set to be delivered by March-end

3
India

Furnish electoral bonds’ details to Election Commission by March 12, Supreme Court tells SBI

4
India

10 additional judges of Punjab and Haryana High Court made permanent

5
India

Two Election Commissioners likely to be appointed by March 15: Sources

6
Punjab

Punjab & Haryana High Court gets 10 more regular judges

7
Trending

John Cena walks naked into Oscars to present award for best costume design; stuns fans

8
Punjab

For Gurdaspur Lok Sabha seat, BJP zeroes in on four candidates

9
Punjab

Rail roko: Farmers squat on rail tracks in Punjab, Haryana; services hit

10
India

India inks $100 bn free trade pact with 4 European nations

Don't Miss

View All
Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding
Himachal

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground
Himachal

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground

‘Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield’
Punjab

Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield: Punjab youth

Army’s new anti-drone weapon — high-flying kites armed with camera
India

Army’s new anti-drone weapon — high-flying kites armed with camera

High incidence of lower back pain in young IT professionals
Chandigarh

High incidence of lower back pain in young IT professionals

Making political waves in Canada, US
Punjab

Malerkotla scions making political waves in Canada, America

Hero to homeless, twist of fate stuns rat-hole miner
India

Hero to homeless, twist of fate stuns rat-hole miner Wakeel Hasan

World record for largest parantha made in holy city
Amritsar

Guinness World Record for largest parantha made in holy city Amritsar

Top News

PM Modi inaugurates, lays foundation stone for 114 NH projects worth Rs 1 lakh crore

PM Modi inaugurates, lays foundation stones for 114 National Highway projects worth Rs 1 lakh crore

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Minister of R...

Supreme Court to hear SBI's plea in electoral bonds case today

Furnish electoral bonds’ details to Election Commission by March 12, Supreme Court tells SBI

A 5-judge Constitution Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud dismi...

Central Government likely to notify CAA rules today

Central Government likely to notify CAA rules today

Citizenship (Amendment) Act was passed in December 2019

Congress leader Jaya Thakur moves Supreme Court seeking to restrain Centre from appointing new election commissioners

Congress leader moves Supreme Court seeking to restrain Centre from appointing new ECs

Two vacancies of election commissioners have arisen followin...

We need your votes; those claiming they will get 370 seats don’t need your votes, says Arvind Kejriwal in Punjab’s Mohali

We need your votes; those claiming they will get 370 seats don’t need your votes, says Arvind Kejriwal in Punjab’s Mohali

Bhagwant Mann and Arvind Kejriwal launch the party campaign ...


Cities

View All

Several trains cancelled, delayed as farmers protest on rail tracks

Several trains cancelled, delayed as farmers protest on rail tracks

Amritsar: Vallah vegetable, fruit market grapples with unhygienic conditions

53-member Punjabi writers’ delegation returns from Lahore

Punjab minister Harbhajan Singh ETO lays stone of Rs 78 crore projects in three constituencies

Drugs, illicit liquor seized, 3 held

Manpreet Singh Badal suffers heart attack

Manpreet Singh Badal suffers heart attack

First international film festival in Chandigarh from March 27-31 to open with 'The Taste of Things'

First international film festival in Chandigarh from March 27-31 to open with 'The Taste of Things'

Chandigarh MC's F&CC members elected unanimously after BJP's councillor Jasmanpreet Singh drops out

Fire breaks out at Punjab’s Majra power grid near New Chandigarh

Speeding luxury car rams into shop in Mohali, tea vendor dies

Scripting success: 138 healthy babies born to HIV +ve mothers

Supreme Court asks Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal whether he wants to tender apology in defamation case

Supreme Court asks Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal whether he wants to tender apology in defamation case

Delhi High Court denies anticipatory bail to AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan in money-laundering case

Delhi borewell death: Police register case against unidentified person

Man dies after falling into borewell

Give relief to his family, those of others: BJP

Rail roko agitation: Rail traffic hit, passengers a harried lot

Farmers' agitation: Rail traffic hit, passengers a harried lot

Jalandhar: Immigration firms continue to violate norms, admn oblivious

Jalandhar MP Sushil Kumar Rinku writes to Railway Minister

Olympian Gurjit Kaur to captain Punjab women’s hockey team

Open house: What steps should be taken to check Illegal parking along roads in the city?

9 trains cancelled, passengers face trouble as farmers block rail traffic in Ludhiana

9 trains cancelled, passengers face trouble as farmers block rail traffic in Ludhiana

BKU (Lakhowal) to attend mahapanchayat in Delhi on March 14

Open House: What needs to be done to encourage more participation by women in agriculture endeavours?

Ludhiana police dispose of 3,782 complaints at ‘Rahat Camps’

Three land in police net for murder bid at private hospital in Ludhiana

Another protesting farmer dies in Patiala; 7 such deaths reported in 26 days

Another protesting farmer dies at Patiala hospital; 7th such death in almost a month

Lok Sabha polls: Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann in Patiala today; ticket hopefuls intensify activities

Central jail Patiala hosts prison Olympics zonal matches

Farmers stop train for 5 hours at Sirhind

Drug cartel: 9 more in police net, 22 kg opium seized