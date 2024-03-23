Alliance not at cost of Panthic issues: SAD

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 22

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) will contest the Lok Sabha poll on Panthic issues, besides re-strengthening federalism in the country, stressing trade with Pakistan and releasing of ‘Bandi Singhs’. It will not compromise its policies by an alliance with any party, which will not accept its demands.

This came out in the party’s core-committee meeting today which passed a resolution giving a clear message that the Akali Dal will give preference to principles than politics. This is being inferred as a message to the BJP-led NDA government that SAD will not tie up for votebank politics, but for the issues of the state and the Sikh community.

Also, it seems the party may again warm up to the Bahujan Samaj Party going by the core-committee’s resolution to oppose any attempt to dilute the Constitution.

“The party will continue to put principles above politics and never deviate from its historical role as a champion of the interests of Khalsa Panth, all minorities as well as Punjabis. At the same time, we will continue to devote all our energies towards preserving the atmosphere of peace and communal harmony on the basis of the vision of ‘sarbat da bhala’. As the sole representatives of the Sikh and of all Punjabis, the party will continue its fight for more powers to the states. We have never compromised on these interests,” said the resolution passed at a special meeting of the committee, which was presided by party president Sukhbir Badal.

The resolution further urged the Centre to honour its commitment for the release of Bandi Singhs, who had completed their terms.

The resolution further said SAD would continue to champion the cause of the farmers and farm labourers and said all promises made to them must be fulfilled.

The resolution also called for non-interference in the religious affairs and institutions of the Panth ‘’We condemn the conspiracies to weaken the SGPC by setting up a separate gurdwara committee for Haryana. We also condemn attempts to usurp control of the DSGMC,Takht Sri Hazoor Sahib, Nanded, and Takht Sri Patna Sahib.

The resolution condemned the demolition and demanded land for the construction of Guru Ravidas temple in New Delhi.

A veiled message to BJP

This is being inferred as a message to the BJP-led NDA government that SAD will not tie up for vote bank politics, but for the issues of the state and the Sikh community.

