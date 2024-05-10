Amritpal Singh moves High Court, seeks release to file nomination

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 9

Lodged in the Dibrugarh jail in Assam, ‘Waris Punjab De’ head Amritpal Singh today moved the Punjab and Haryana High Court, seeking directions to Punjab and other respondents to release him for seven days in accordance with the provisions of the NSA to enable him to file his nominations before the returning officer for contesting the Lok Sabha elections from the Khadoor Sahib constituency.

In the petition, yet to be come up for hearing, Amritpal Singh submitted that the last date for filing nominations was May 14. In alternative, his counsel sought directions to the official respondents to make arrangements for the petitioner to file his nomination form and other documents required for filing nomination papers to contestant the elections.

The petition, filed through counsel Imaan Singh Khara, is scheduled to come up for hearing before Justice Vinod S Bhardwaj’s Bench on Friday.

His counsel added the petitioner was a citizen of India and was qualified for contesting the elections for the Lok Sabha in accordance with Section 4 of the Representation of People’s Act 1951. The counsel added that petitioner for contesting the elections was required to carry out necessary paper work, including the filling of the nomination, which was to be tested from notary public or a magistrate.

He added that the petitioner’s father had written in email to Punjab’s CEO saying that the petitioner wanted to contest as independent candidate. His father also said that there was no provision in the handbook for the candidates on filing nomination form by a person behind bars, but not convicted.

