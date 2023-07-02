As soil erodes, residents fear Bhakra canal breach in Sirhind

Surinder Bhardwaj

Fatehgarh Sahib, July 1

Residents of villages, including Sehjadpur, Jandiali, Talwara and Mandi Gobindgarh are in panic following soil erosion from the bank of the Bhakra Mainline Canal near floating restaurant, Sirhind.

The residents apprehend that the soil erosion may lead to a breach, which would destroy crops and flood houses in the areas.

Former chairman of zila parishad, Baljit Singh Bhutta and Sarpanch Gurpreet Singh of Sehajadpur village said they had informed the higher officials in this regard.

They said the cracks developed in 2019 and 2021 as well and the Canal Department stopped the erosion by putting sand bags.

The villagers alleged that officials concerned were non-serious and not taking them seriously. They urged the government to strengthen the banks in a proper manner.

Beldar Mewa Singh said he had informed the higher authorities about the erosion and it was upto them to undertake the repair works.

Sandeep Singh, XEN, Canal Department, said, “It is not a breach, but a slippage of lining. Only sand bags have eroded. There is a 30-ft bank, which is intact. There is nothing to worry about. We will initiate the repair works after receiving share from Haryana.”