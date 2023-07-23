Ashwani Sharma’s silence fuels speculation

Deepkamal Kaur
Jalandhar, July 22
The acceptance of change of guard seems to be taking time among the BJP cadres in the state.
The silence being maintained by Punjab ex-BJP chief Ashwani Sharma ever since his replacement with Sunil Jakhar is fuelling speculations. There are reports that he is being approached by the Aam Aadmi Party and has even been offered the minister’s portfolio. The BJP has two MLAs in the Vidhan Sabha, including Sharma from Pathankot and Jangi Lal Mahajan from Mukerian.
Only rumours
Anyone who knows me well and is aware of the ideologies that I follow should know that I will not take such a step (quitting the BJP). —Ashwani Sharma, Ex-BJP chief
Sharma, however, denies any plans to quit the BJP. “Anyone who knows me well and is aware of the ideologies that I follow should not even be able to think that I can take such a step,” he said. The BJP leadership, it is learnt, has already started approaching him.
Saffron party leaders are wary of the fact that as Jakhar would set up his teams, including those at the district level, the leaders who were pally with Sharma could also go in his support. “With elections to the municipal corporations, panchayats and Lok Sabha approaching, the party cannot afford to bear any such exodus,” said a party insider.
