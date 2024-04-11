Muktsar: Attack on gaushala founder’s son flayed

Muktsar, April 10
Cutting across the party lines, politicians today condemned the attack on Ram Partap, son of Mahavir Gaushala’s founder Pandit Girdhari Lal.
Around 10 pm yesterday, four-unidentified persons had assaulted Ram. The Malout police have nabbed four persons of Dabwali Dhabh village. The police said the accused were bovine smugglers.
