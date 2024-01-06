‘Ayushman Bumper Draw’ on Jan 9

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 5

The Ayushman Card Diwali Bumper Draw, an initiative of the state government to enrol maximum number of people for health insurance cover, is scheduled to be held on January 9.

The draw will be held at the Camp Office of Punjab State Lotteries, Zila Parishad Complex, in Ludhiana city.

The Diwali bumper draw was launched by the state Health Agency on the direction of Health and Family Welfare Minister Balbir Singh on October 16.

Under this draw, anyone registering themselves for the Ayushman Bharat Mukh Mantri Sehat Bima Yojana would have a chance to win a reward of up to

Rs 1 lakh.

The scheme was initially planned to run till November 30, 2023 and was extended to December 31, 2023.

