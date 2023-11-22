Bathinda farmer caught burning crop residue, 'kills' himself

Tribune News Service

Bathinda, November 21

A 35-year-old man ended his life today by hanging himself inside his house in Kothaguru village in the district. The deceased has been identified as Gurdeep Singh.

Jaspal Singh Kothaguru, president of BKU Ekta Ugrahan Bhagta unit, and Buta Bajwa Kothaguru, district vice-president of BKU Krantikari Punjab, said the young farmer, Gurdeep Singh, had 6 kanals in which he had planted paddy. After harvesting the crop he was setting fire to the stubble in his field last evening when some administrative officers reached the spot. Seeing them, he panicked and committed suicide fearing some kind of legal action.

Kin to get Rs 2L, widow pension Farm leaders said after the incident, negotiations were held with the administration for adequate compensation to the family of the deceased

The department concerned will give Rs 2 lakh to the family, besides starting widow pension. The government will bear all expenses of the girl child’s education

The farmer leaders said the family came to know about the incident in the morning when he was found hanging from a ceiling fan. Seeing this, the family started shouting and crying. Later, villagers gathered and informed the local police.

The victim is survived by his mother, wife and daughter. The body was later sent to the Civil Hospital for a post-mortem examination and further action will be taken by the administration after it.