BBMB: Punjab objects to Rajasthan’s seat claim

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 21

Punjab has objected to the claim made by Rajasthan for its permanent representative on the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB).

An inter-state meeting was called by Government of India in New Delhi today, just ahead of the Northern Zonal Council meeting to be held in Amritsar in the coming week to thrash out the issue, which is on the agenda. During the inter-state meeting called by officials of the Union Ministry of Power regarding the permanent representation of Rajasthan, Punjab Government has refused any changes in the BBMB.

In this meeting, Punjab Government representatives have clearly said that no changes would be accepted in the BBMB. During the last meeting of the Northern Zonal Council in Jaipur last year, Rajasthan had first raised the issue of permanent representation in the BBMB on the lines of Punjab and Haryana.

It has been demanding membership in the BBMB since 2007, by claiming that the state was also a major stakeholder in the Bhakra and Beas projects. It demanded that the Punjab Reorganisation Act 1966 should be amended to make Rajasthan a permanent member of the BBMB, so that they get enough water.

