Bhagwant Mann: Opposition leaders lacked issues, courage to show up in PAU debate

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 1

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said here on Wednesday that in the absence of any tangible issue against him and his government, leaders of the Opposition ran away from the ‘Main Punjab Bolda Haan’ debate.

Not enough ammo Opposition leaders were not able to find even a single point against me or my government during the ‘preparatory holidays’ of 25 days due to which they were not able to muster courage to face me on the issues concerning Punjab. Instead of coming here, they preferred to stay away citing frivolous reasons. Bhagwant Mann, Chief Minister

“The leaders were not able to find even a single point against me or my government during the ‘preparatory holidays’ of 25 days due to which they were not able to muster courage to face me on the issues concerning Punjab,” he said in his address.

He urged people to question the Opposition leaders as to why they had run away from the debate on Punjab issues. “Since these leaders had enjoyed power for a long time, they are answerable to people of the state,” Mann asserted.

The Chief Minister said they were invited to the debate so that each one of them could present his views. “Instead of coming here, they had preferred to stay away by citing frivolous reasons,” he said, adding that he would not allow them to escape and their every misdeed be exposed before the people.

Assailing the Opposition for indulging in theatricals to mislead the people, he said it was a well-known fact that their ancestors had sown thorns for Punjab and its generations by indulging in the “unpardonable crime” of constructing the SYL canal.

“For the sake of their vested interests, these selfish political leaders had agreed, planned and executed the construction of this canal,” Mann said.

The Chief Minister said everyone knew that former Union Minister Balram Jakhar (father of Sunil Jakhar) along with Captain Amarinder Singh had accompanied then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi to perform the ground-breaking ceremony of the SYL canal at Kapoori village.

Similarly, he said then former Chief Minister of Haryana Chaudhary Devi Lal had hailed his counterpart in Punjab Parkash Singh Badal for allowing the survey of this canal. “The hands of these leaders are drenched with this crime against the state and the generations will never forgive them for backstabbing Punjab,” he stated.

The Chief Minister said the debate would go down in the annals of history as a historic document regarding who and how Punjab had been looted till now. If they had been ousted by people that did not mean that they had been absolved of all sins they had committed during their successive regimes in the past.

#Bhagwant Mann