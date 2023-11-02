Public denied entry, unions stage protest outside varsity

Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, November 1

Heavy police force, including anti-riot units, was deployed for CM Bhagwant Mann’s ‘Main Punjab Bolda Haan’ debate at the entrance points of the PAU, Ludhiana, on Wednesday and access to the event was denied to the public.

An official spokesperson of AAP said, “We believe that there was a slight confusion with respect to the format of the event in certain media houses. First of all, it was not a press conference. It was a debate which was planned to be held among heads of different political parties. It was telecast live on all channels.”

After they were barred from entering the university, members of various unions, organisations and Opposition leaders staged protests and raised slogans against the government outside the university.

The main road and service lane leading to gate number 1 and 2 of the PAU on Ferozepur Road, Ludhiana, were closed to traffic, inconveniencing commuters.

Even media personnel were stopped from entering the university for coverage. Mobile phone and internet use were restricted due to signal jammers in and around the venue.

Expressing anger against the government, the overage multipurpose health workers, the Unemployed PTI Teachers Union, veterinary artificial insemination workers, the Arts and Crafts TET Pass Berozgar Adhyapak Union and several others staged protests outside the university.

Amid these developments, the police detained members of a few unions and a supporter of slain singer Sidhu Moosewala, who was seeking justice for him, when they wanted to go inside the PAU.

Sippy Sharma from the Unemployed PTI Teachers Union said AAP leaders, including national convener Arvind Kejriwal, had pledged to fulfil their demands before the last Assembly elections, but after the AAP came to power, it had failed to meet their demands, prompting the union to stage a protest.

Harish Rai Dhanda of the SAD criticised the government for its failure to address important issues. He was also barred from entering the university. Members of the Main Punjabi Manch, led by former DSP Balwinder Singh Sekhon, staged a protest against the government.

Members of the Punjab Nasha Virodhi Manch also staged a dharna. Rajwinder Singh Rana of the ‘manch’ said youngsters continued to die of drugs and they came here to ask the CM what the government had done, but they were not allowed to enter the PAU.

Meanwhile, the people who came to visit the ongoing ‘Saras Mela’ organised at the PAU by the district administration were also forced to return as they were not allowed to enter the university.

According to sources, 1,200 police personnel were deployed inside and at the gates of PAU Ludhiana. In addition, heavy police force was deployed at other locations inside the city too, turning the city into a fortress.

