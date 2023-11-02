Punjab debate: Significant initiative, say scholars, traders

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 1

Intellectuals, litterateurs, industrialists and other stakeholders in Punjab have described the debate under the “Main Punjab Bolda Haan” banner as a significant initiative for addressing the SYL canal issue and fostering a new era of meaningful discussions on key issues pertaining to the state.

New aspects came to light The discussion regarding Punjab’s water issues has widened the perspective on this issue. Many aspects that were previously unknown to the common man have come to light. Gurcharan Kaur Kochhar, renowned poet

Witnessing the debate here on Wednesday, lyricist Babu Singh Maan said this initiative had managed to break the ice on the crucial SYL issue. Punjabi writer Shamsher Singh Sandhu said while listening to Mann it seemed as if the land of Punjab was expressing its pain. He emphasised that this debate marked a meaningful beginning, shedding light on crucial aspects of this long-standing issue for the public.

Former president of the Punjabi Sahitya Akademi, Ludhiana, Ravinder Bhattal said Mann had presented the facts about the double-faced approach of political leaders. Similarly, renowned industrialist and president of Ramgarhia Educational Institutions in Ludhiana, Ranjodh Singh said Punjab’s first position in the registration of medium and small industries was a remarkable achievement for the state.

Chairman of Punjabi Lok Virasat Academy, Ludhiana, Gurbhajan Singh Gill described it as a positive start for dialogue on the occasion of Punjabi Suba Diwas. He urged the Opposition to play a supportive role in this.

Noted writer and retired police officer Gurpreet Singh Toor suggested that Opposition parties should come together to find comprehensive solutions to all issues. He viewed this as a meaningful step in the right direction to break the long-standing deadlock.

Singer Sukhnain and actor Bal Mukund Sharma also commended the CM’s role.

