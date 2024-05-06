Chandigarh, May 6
The Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will announce Class 10 and 12 board exam results on Monday at 11 am.
"The ICSE (Class 10) and ICS (Class 12) will be announced on May 6 at 11 am," board's Chief Executive and Secretary Joseph Emmanuel said on Sunday.
The results will be available on the board's website, the CAREERS portal and DigiLocker.
The board has also decided to discontinue compartment exams for Classes 10 and 12 from this session. .
The improvement exams will be conducted in July. In 2023, a total of 98.94% of students who took the ICSE class 10 exams successfully cleared it. The overall pass rate for ISC Class 12 results in 2023 was 96.93%.
Around 1,40,000 studentsappeared for the ICSE Class 10 examinations this year.
How to check result; below are the steps
Visit the official CISCE website at www.cisce.org.
Navigate results page and click on the link for ICSE or ISC board exam results 2024.
Select the course code as ICSE/ISC and enter your login credentials, such as identification number and date of birth.
Result will displayed on screen.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Video: ED recovers ‘mini mountain’ of cash from servant’s room of Jharkhand minister's secretary
ED sources said the cash was being counted to ascertain the ...
Phase-3 poll din ends; will seal fate of Amit Shah, Shivraj Singh Chouhan
Voting in 93 seats across 12 states tomorrow
Terrorists using steel bullets to ambush forces in Jammu and Kashmir, taking to ‘hit-&-run’ tactics
Poonch, Rajouri epicentre of attacks; 18 killed in a year
Were 1962, 1965, and 1971 wars done for winning elections, BJP's Anurag questions Channi's ‘stuntbaazi’ remark on Poonch terror attack
Punjab ex-CM Channi calls attack on IAF's convoy 'stunt', li...
ICSE Class 10, 12 results today: CISCE to declare results at 11 am; here is how to check
Board to discontinue compartment exams