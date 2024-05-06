ICSE Class 10, 12 results today: CISCE to declare results at 11 am; here is how to check

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, May 6

The Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will announce Class 10 and 12 board exam results on Monday at 11 am.

"The ICSE (Class 10) and ICS (Class 12) will be announced on May 6 at 11 am," board's Chief Executive and Secretary Joseph Emmanuel said on Sunday.

The results will be available on the board's website, the CAREERS portal and DigiLocker.

The board has also decided to discontinue compartment exams for Classes 10 and 12 from this session. .

The improvement exams will be conducted in July. In 2023, a total of 98.94% of students who took the ICSE class 10 exams successfully cleared it. The overall pass rate for ISC Class 12 results in 2023 was 96.93%.

Around 1,40,000 studentsappeared for the ICSE Class 10 examinations this year.

How to check result; below are the steps

Visit the official CISCE website at www.cisce.org.

Navigate results page and click on the link for ICSE or ISC board exam results 2024.

Select the course code as ICSE/ISC and enter your login credentials, such as identification number and date of birth.

Result will displayed on screen.

