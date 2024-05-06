 After CBSE, CISCE also discontinues merit lists for Class 10, 12 exams : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • After CBSE, CISCE also discontinues merit lists for Class 10, 12 exams

After CBSE, CISCE also discontinues merit lists for Class 10, 12 exams

Decision taken to avoid unhealthy competition among students, say Board officials

After CBSE, CISCE also discontinues merit lists for Class 10, 12 exams

Photo for representational purpose only. iStock



PTI

New Delhi, May 6

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has discontinued merit lists for Class 10 and 12 exams from this year to avoid unhealthy competition among students, Board officials said on Monday.

The results for CISCE Class 10 and 12 Board exams were announced Monday morning in which the pass percentage saw a marginal increase from last year.

“We have discontinued the practice of issuing merit lists for board exams from this year. The move is aimed at avoiding unhealthy competition among students,” CISCE Chief Executive and Secretary Jospeh Emmanuel said.

The CBSE had last year stopped the practice of announcing merit lists for the both these Board classes.

During the pandemic, when Board exams were not conducted due to closure of schools and students were marked using alternative evaluation methods, both CBSE and CISCE had not issued any merit list. However, the practice was resumed after the schools reopened.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#CBSE


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Jalandhar

Nijjar killing: Residents of accused Kamalpreet’s native village in Jalandhar say he migrated to Canada on student visa

2
Delhi

Greater Noida-based businessman's missing son found dead after 4 days

3
Jalandhar

Charanjit Channi calls attack on IAF’s convoy ‘stunt’; triggers a row

4
Punjab

Supreme Court issues notice to Punjab, Centre on petitions against change in land use for cement factory near school, houses in Sangrur

5
India

Video: ED recovers ‘mini mountain’ of cash from servant’s room of Jharkhand minister's secretary

6
Himachal

Kangana Ranaut confuses Tejashwi Yadav with Tejasvi Surya; becomes butt of jokes on social media

7
India

Why does Rahul Gandhi always wear a white T-shirt? Here is what he has to say

8
Haryana

BJP leader Subhash Chaudhary backs Congress nominee for Faridabad Mahender Pratap Singh

9
India

Public at large thinks criminal trials are ‘neither free nor fair’, laments Supreme Court

10
Chhattisgarh

Chhattisgarh Congress leader Radhika Khera resigns from party, cites opposition to Ram temple visit

Don't Miss

View All
Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams to fly to space again on first crewed mission of Boeing's Starliner
Diaspora

Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams set to fly into space again on first crewed mission of Boeing's Starliner

Former bureaucrat Ashok Kundra believes in giving
Chandigarh

Former bureaucrat Ashok Kundra believes in giving

Gurbani rings out at UK Parliament complex for Baisakhi
Diaspora

Gurbani rings out at UK Parliament complex for Baisakhi

‘Like Switzerland’: Saina on visit to Lahaul, Manali
Himachal

‘Like Switzerland’: Saina Nehwal on visit to Lahaul, Manali

Father elated at Arshdeep Singh’s selection in Team India
Chandigarh

Father elated at Arshdeep Singh’s selection in Team India

Harappan habitat found near Rakhigarhi burial site
Haryana

Harappan habitat found near Rakhigarhi burial site in Hisar district

Tibetan dolls born out of a German mother’s need
Himachal

Tibetan dolls born out of a German mother’s need

Plucking of Kangra tea leaves in full swing
Himachal

Plucking of Kangra tea leaves in full swing

Top News

Video: ED recovers ‘mini mountain’ of cash from servant’s room of Jharkhand minister's secretary

Video: ED recovers ‘mini mountain’ of cash from servant’s room of Jharkhand minister's secretary

ED sources said the cash was being counted to ascertain the ...

After Delhi, 6 schools in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad receive bomb threats via emails

After Delhi, 6 schools in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad receive bomb threats via emails

Local police, bomb disposal squad and crime branch personnel...

MTech student from Haryana’s Karnal stabbed to death in Australia

MTech student from Haryana’s Karnal stabbed to death in Australia

According to victim’s uncle, the alleged accused also hails ...

ICSE Class 10, 12 results today: CISCE to declare results at 11 am; here is how to check

CISCE Class 10, 12 Board exam results announced; here is how to check

99.47% students pass Class 10 exams, 98.19% Class 12; girls ...

Former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren moves Supreme Court against Jharkhand High Court order rejecting bail

Former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren moves Supreme Court against Jharkhand High Court order rejecting bail

Senior counsel Kapil Sibal mentions Soren's petition before ...


Cities

View All

Police arrest three in farmer’s murder case

Amritsar Rural Police arrest three in farmer’s murder case

5.73 lakh MT wheat reaches Amritsar grain markets for procurement

Tarn Taran woman farmer Balwinder Kaur dies at Shambhu border

Amritsar candidate Gurjeet Singh Aujla claims support of ex-servicemen for Congress

Fire breaks out at house on Batala Road

Moosewala’s family backs Congress candidate

Sidhu Moosewala’s family backs Congress Bathinda candidate Jeet Mohinder

Bathinda: Beating the heat, candidates begin morning walk to reach out to voters

INDIA VOTES 2024: Disgruntled leaders back Manish Tewari, Pawan Kumar Bansal skips meet

Disgruntled Chandigarh Congress leaders back Manish Tewari, Pawan Kumar Bansal skips meet

It’s Modi vs Manish Tewari in ads at PBS docking stations in Chandigarh

Chandigarh: Manish Tewari slams rival over promise of turning Dadu Majra dump into football ground in 3 months

Chandigarh Health Dept issues heat wave advisory

Will press the ‘reset button’ for administrative reforms: Sanjay Tandon

AAP leaders defect to BJP amid corruption allegations

AAP leaders defect to BJP amid corruption allegations

CISCE Class 10, 12 Board exam results announced; here is how to check

Delhi court denies bail to BRS Leader K Kavitha in excise policy case

After Delhi, 6 schools in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad receive bomb threats via emails

Yadav takes charge as Delhi Congress chief

Siblings killed, three hurt in road accident near Mukerian

Siblings killed, three hurt in road accident near Mukerian

Phagwara: Man dies, wife injured in mishap

25 booked, 6 held in LPU firing case

2 sector officers face action for negligence

Nijjar killing: Kamalpreet Singh’s arrest shocks Nakodar village

Major tragedy averted as coaches of Archana Express detach from engine

Major tragedy averted as coaches of Archana Express detach from engine

3,967 appear for NEET UG in Ludhiana district

Farmers’ protest: Rail passengers continue to face inconvenience

Congress leader Bajwa challenges Bittu, camps in Ludhiana to ‘teach him a lesson’

INDIA VOTES 2024: Video of Ravneet Bittu, Warring hugging each other goes viral

Saffron party leader, 2 others booked for farmer’s death

Patiala: BJP leader, 2 others booked for farmer’s death

General Election: Polling officers briefed about election process in Patiala

Workshop on linguistics, phonetics, communication

Hockey player ends life by jumping into canal