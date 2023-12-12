BJP MLA dubs DC ‘Gabbar’ during drive against encroachers

Tribune News Service

Ravi Dhaliwal

Pathankot, December 11

Pathankot BJP MLA Ashwani Sharma shocked many by publicly claiming that Deputy Commissioner Harbir Singh was playing the role of ‘Gabbar Singh’ following which an atmosphere of fear had gripped the business community.

The DC was in the midst of an anti-encroachment drive on the APK Road when some shopkeepers called up the MLA. Sharma immediately reached the spot along with his supporters.

The MLA, in the midst of his conversation with the DC, suddenly turned around and said, “You are acting like the villain of Sholay and consequently you are spreading fear in the city. If you are ‘Gabbar’ I will ensure your film Sholay will not run in the city.”

This took the bureaucrat by surprise but nevertheless he maintained his calm.

“In other words, he was telling the DC to stop the drive or be ready to face the music,” said a shopkeeper. The DC did not react to the legislator’s repeated verbal volleys.

“I had been carrying out drives for the last three weeks and have encountered not even a single problem. Owners of business establishments, who had made encroachments, instantly remove these when we reach the spot. I fail to understand why the MLA is upset,” said the DC.

The MLA said the DC was also holding the charge of the Commissioner of the Pathankot Municipal Corporation (MC) and he should have a look at the plethora of problems the public was facing.

