BJP sounds bugle for Sangrur LS bypoll

Tribune News Service

Sangrur, May 13

The BJP today formally launched its campaign for the byelection to the Sangrur Lok Sabha constituency. Senior leaders of Sangrur, Barnala, Malerkotla and from other parts of the constituency brain stormed here for a long time.

After his election as Dhuri MLA , CM Bhagwant Mann resigned as Sangrur MP. Former Minister Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi, who has been appointed as BJP incharge for Sangrur MP byelection, presided over the meeting.

Sodhi claimed 21 AAP MLAs were in touch with him and all would support the BJP in the forthcoming Sangrur election. Local leaders demanded early announcement of the candidate.

