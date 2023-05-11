BJP writes to election panel, demands arrest of MLAs

Tribune News Service

Aparna Banerji

Jalandhar, May 10

BJP state unit president Ashwani Sharma today wrote to the Election Commission (EC) demanding the arrest of at least five AAP MLAs, including Madan Lal Bagga (Ludhiana, North), Daljit Singh Grewal Bhola (Ludhiana, East), Gurpreet Singh Gogi (Ludhiana, West), Jasbir Singh Sandhu (Amritsar, West) and Dalbir Singh Tong (Baba Bakala); besides Markfed Chairman and others.

Alleging poll code violations, Sharma accused AAP MLAs distributing money, booth capturing and threatening voters.

In his letter to the EC, he said, “FIRs be registered against them and their Assembly membership cancelled as they are illegally staying put in the Jalandhar constituency. They are involved in various illegal activities and not allowing the conduct of free and fair election.” Sharma said, “Around 30-35 violations have been recorded and complaints sent to the EC.

BJP leader Sarabjit Singh Makkar alleged that he caught Bhola distributing money to the people in the Cantonment area. He said, “MLA Daljeet Singh Grewal (Bhola) was caught distributing money and the currency was found in his vehicle.”

Sharma said, “AAP is misusing the government machinery to sway the voters.”