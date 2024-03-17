Both Congress, AAP fooling voters: Sukhbir Badal

Tribune News Service

Muktsar, March 16

The Congress and AAP were in an informal alliance in the state and fighting a proxy war to befool voters, SAD chief Sukhbir Badal said here today, as he urged voters to bring his party to power to usher in an era of inclusive development and communal harmony.

Addressing party workers during his ongoing ‘Punjab Bachao Yatra’ at Lambi Assembly constituency, he said: “Both the Congress and AAP are fighting a proxy battle in Punjab following a formal tie-up at the national level. This is why AAP is borrowing candidates from the Congress where needed even as it has gone soft on corruption cases pending against Congress leaders.”

He further said the Lambi Assembly constituency had been ignored by the erstwhile Congress and present AAP governments. “Even basic facilities like roads, streetlights and water works are in shambles now,” Sukhbir said.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Congress #Muktsar #Sukhbir Badal