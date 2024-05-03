BSP names 2 more candidates — Vishal Sidhu from Amritsar, Satnam Singh Tur from Khadoor Sahib

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, May 2

The Bahujan Samaj Party on Thursday announced two more candidates Vishal Sidhu from Amritsar and Satnam Singh Tur from Khadoor Sahib.

Sharing details about the two, state president Jasvir S Garhi said both of them were young candidates from the Majhbi Sikh background.

Tur is a 29-year-old B.Tech passout and the youngest among the candidates announced by any party. He had been the halqa in-charge of Tarn Taran for the party for the past over 2 years.

“Sidhu had joined the party in 2020 and was an office-bearer from Jandiala. He was running NGO Mission Constitution and distributing free uniform, shoes and books to the poor students”, he said.

After today’s list, the party has announced 12 candidates for 13 seats in Punjab, the only remaining one being Anandpur Sahib from where party’s state president Jasvir S Garhi is the likely candidate. Garhi, however, maintained that all decisions regarding announcement of candidates were being taken by party supremo Mayawati and Punjab in-charge Randhir S Beniwal.

