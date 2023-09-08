Canadian college yields to pupils’ housing demands

Avneet Kaur
Jalandhar, September 7
Protesting students at the Canadore College in North Bay, Canada, emerged victorious after a 24-hour protest over a lack of affordable accommodation in the area.
The college, grappling with an overwhelming number of international students exceeding its accommodation capacity, yielded to the students’ demands today.
As per information, the college had in September 2023 admitted approximately 3,500 students, exacerbating the housing crisis in the sparsely populated city of North Bay. The college’s partnership with private entities had left it largely unregulated by the government, leaving students at the mercy of the institution.
The students had been fervently advocating for accommodations for several weeks, but their pleas had fallen on deaf ears as the college remained unresponsive.
Faced with the commencement of classes and an untenable housing situation, students rallied under the leadership of the Montreal Youth Students Organization (MYSO). MYSO leader leader Manpreet Kaur said: “The college authorities asked for a list of students who wish to stay or relocate or want refund, which we have submitted. If the demands are not implemented in three days, we will organise a bigger protest.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
G20 Summit: Traffic curbs come into force in New Delhi, police urge people to use Metro
The Delhi Metro has decided to start its services from 4 am ...
Spain's President to skip G20 Summit in New Delhi after testing positive for Covid
After Xi and Putin, Sánchez is the third world leader to hav...
INDIA vs BJP: Results for 7 assembly bypolls today; BJP takes early lead in UP, Tripura
The 7 seats include Bageshwar in Uttarakhand, Ghosi in Uttar...
Director, principal, cook of children's home in Kolkata repeatedly 'raped' minor girl over 10 years
The inmates have been shifted to a safe place after the alle...
Sikh rapper wants to stay in New Zealand; says fears for life in India: Report
His account was banned after there were complaints about the...