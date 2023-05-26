CCTVs at centre, all Sangrur college students skip exam

Tribune News Service

Parvesh Sharma

Sangrur, May 25

All 63 students of a private pharmacy college today skipped their exam scheduled to be held at a government centre equipped with CCTV cameras. Sources said since the exams were earlier held at the college itself, the development hinted at the possible use of unfair means by the students in connivance with the college authorities.

There have been complaints against pharmacy colleges luring students on the pretext of helping them in exams. In October 2020, the then Sangrur Deputy Commissioner had ordered a magisterial inquiry into allegations against some private pharmacy colleges in Lehra subdivision charging “special fee” to help students in the exams.

Ramvir, Secretary, Punjab State Board of Technical Education and Industrial Training, said all 63 absentees were from the same college based in Moonak and today was their first exam of diploma in pharmacy. “They might have been promised help by the college authorities, but seeing the tight vigil at the ITI, they preferred to stay away,” he said.

Ramvir said it was the first time they had shifted the exam centres to government institutes. He said colleges assuring success in exams were under the scanner.

Some students told The Tribune that they were unlikely to pass the exams this year.

The college owner said, “The earlier setup was better where our staff helped the authorities in the conduct of the exams. Now, the students would now have to travel a long distance for the exams.”