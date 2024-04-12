Channi betrayed Dalit community, atoning for his sins now: Phillaur MLA

Ashok Kaura

Phillaur, April 11

While speaking to The Tribune on the phone on Thursday night, Phillaur MLA Vikramjit Singh Chaudhary said former CM Charanjit Singh Channi’s visits to the deras, eidgahs etc are his way of atoning for his sins. He said that during his tenure as CM and minister, he had committed several blunders which are haunting him now.

He said while Channi is espousing the cause of the Dalit community now, he had betrayed the community when he was the CM.

“Everyone is aware of the scam in the disbursal of scholarships to the SC community. Many private institutions were disbursed crores of rupees wrongfully. Instead of registering an FIR in the case and launching a probe, Channi called an urgent cabinet meeting and decided that no criminal proceedings would be initiated in the case. By stamping a seal of approval on this grave scam, Channi betrayed the poor and Dalit students who needed those scholarships to pursue higher education,” said Chaudhary.

He said when Channi was Technical Education and Industrial Training Minister, he was accused of harassment by a woman IAS officer by sending inappropriate text messages. “There are many skeletons in his closet and because of it, he lost the Vidhan Sabha elections from not one, but two constituencies. Even now, from wherever in Punjab he will contest elections, including the heartland of Dalit community, Jalandhar, the people will teach him the same lesson,” he said.

#Charanjit Channi #Dalits