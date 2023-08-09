Punjab bandh: Christian, Dalit bodies hold demonstrations against Manipur violence

PTI

Chandigarh, August 9

Several Christian and Dalit bodies on Wednesday held demonstrations at several places, including Jalandhar, Ferozepur and Moga, as part of their 'Punjab bandh' call against the Manipur violence.

Shops remained shut in many areas of Jalandhar and Ferozepur districts as protesters shouted slogans against the central government for the violence in the north-eastern state.

Ahead of the bandh call given by different Dalit and Christian organisations, police were deployed at many places in the state.

In Jalandhar, several markets remained shut with representatives of Dalit and Christian communities staging a 'dharna' in the city' Kapurthala Chowk. Police were deployed at Rama Mandi and Nakodar Chowk, said officials.

The impact of the Punjab bandh call was also visible in Ferozepur district where shops and markets at several places remained shut.

In Moga, protesters said they would appeal to shopkeepers to keep their shops closed in protest against the violence in Manipur.

A police officer in Moga said adequate security arrangements had been made in the city.

In Ludhiana, however, markets and other commercial establishments remained open. Deputy Commissioner of Police, Ludhiana, Varinder Singh Brar, said anti-riot squads and vehicles had been deployed at several sensitive points in the city.

#Dalits #Ferozepur #Manipur #Moga