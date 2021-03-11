Comedian Bharti Singh booked for hurting Sikh sentiments, apologises

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, May 18

The Jalandhar Rural police have booked comedian Bharti Singh for allegedly hurting Sikh sentiments after one of her videos went viral.

Complainants Lakhvir Singh of Shaheedan Tarna Dal and Jassi Talhan of Guru Ravidass Tiger Force said the comedian poked fun at Sikhs and tried to undermine the community. Meanwhile, Bharti posted a video on the social media to apologise for the incident, saying she didn’t intend to hurt anyone’s feelings.

#bharti singh #Sikhs