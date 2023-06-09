Conduct surgical strike against Pak to tackle drug menace: Governor

Tribune Reporters

Amritsar, Ferozepur June 8

To strengthen border security and combat smuggling of narcotics, Governor Banwarilal Purohit has emphasised the need for forming village defence committees (VDCs) in a 10-km radius of the International Border (IB) in six districts.

Accusing the neighbouring country of pushing drugs into the Indian territory, the Governor said, “A surgical strike should be conducted to teach Pakistan a lesson for waging a hidden war against India.”

Drone shot down in Amritsar sector The BSF shot down a Pakistani drone after it sneaked into the Indian territory near the IB in Amritsar sector

In a separate case, security forces seized over 2-kg heroin dropped by another Pakistani drone in Tarn Taran sector

At Guru Nanak Dev University, the Governor, in the presence of DGP Gaurav Yadav, announced to reward three best members of the VDCs from each border district during Republic Day.

Purohit expressed satisfaction over coordination among the Border Security Force, the Punjab Police and the district administrations in dealing with the drug menace.

“My motive was to meet state and central agencies to get a feedback for eradicating the drug menace,” he said.

‘Schoolchildren hooked to drugs’ During my interaction with sarpanches, I came to know that even schoolchildren are hooked to drugs due to availability in border areas. —Banwarilal Purohit, Punjab governor

“During my interaction with sarpanches, I came to know that even schoolchildren are hooked to drugs due to easy availability in border areas. We have to stop it completely. I personally believe that a surgical strike should be conducted against Pakistan,” he said.

He expresed concern over the non-availability of anti-drone technology to curb drug smuggling along the IB.

Recently, the Drone Emergency Response System was launched by DIG (Border Range) Narinder Bhargav to stop smuggling through drones in the Pathankot border area. The Governor instructed that this system should be implemented along the IB.

Under this strategy, a village police officer (VPO) and two members of the VDC will be on guard all night. Whenever they notice a drone, they will inform the nearby police station and the control room.

Bhargav said as soon as the consignment would be dropped through a drone, the VPOs would activate the VDCs, who as the first responders, would seal all entry and exit points and houses of suspected miscreants in a particular village.

In Border Range, Amritsar, 106 villages are within 2 km of the zero line, 148 villages within 2 to 5 km and 188 villages within 5 to 10 km.

In the first phase (106 villages in 2 km), a list of smugglers, couriers, anti-social elements and habitual offenders would be prepared.

In Ferozepur, the Governor held extensive discussions with security personnel, officials from the district administration and representatives of various organisations to get a feedback regarding the security situation.

Addressing villagers at Government Senior Secondary School, Gatti Rajo Ke village, he said the people living near the border played an important role in maintaining the security of the country. The Governor exhorted the villagers to be alert, cooperate with security agencies and inform them regarding the suspected activities.

Later, a delegation of the residents also gave him a memorandum, demanding the construction of a PGI satellite centre.