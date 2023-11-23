Cop killed as Nihangs clash over gurdwara takeover in Punjab's Kapurthala

Deepkamal Kaur
Sultanpur Lodhi, November 23
A Punjab Police cop died after being hit by a bullet on Thursday morning as he was on duty to check the ongoing tension between two groups of Nihangs over taking possession of Gurdwara Akal Bunga.
The gurdwara is located in front of the historical Gurdwara Ber Sahib.
A Nihang, who had positioned himself on top of a tree, is learnt to have fired shots, one of which hit havildar Jaspal Singh, who was on duty there.
The cop hails from Maniala village of Kapurthala.
Several other cops also got injured. Senior police officials reached the spot after the incident.
Rajya Sabha MP Balbir Seechewal met the six policemen who were admitted to the Civil Hospital.
The incident occurred between 4 am and 5 am, four days ahead of Gurpurab, the celebrations for which were on.
BACKGROUND
The gurdwara was under the control of Baba Budha Dal led by Nihang Balbir Singh for the past few years. His two sewadars, Nirwair Singh and Jagjit Singh, were deputed here. On November 21 morning, Nihang Maan Singh, who leads a splinter group of the same jatha of Nihangs, entered the gurdwara premises, took both sewadars captive, and tried to take over the control of the gurdwara. On a complaint by Jagjit Singh, a case was lodged against Nihang Maan Singh and 15-20 of his accomplices.
