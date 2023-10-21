 Delay in visa processing expected due to lesser Canadian staff, say Punjab consultants : The Tribune India

Prospective students from Punjab may bear the brunt because of the likely delay in visa, they fear

Photo for representational purpose only. iStock



PTI

Chandigarh, October 21

With Canada withdrawing 41 of its diplomats from India amid a diplomatic row between the two countries after the killing of a Sikh separatist, consultants and agents in Punjab apprehend delay in processing of visa applications for that country.

Prospective students from Punjab may bear the brunt because of the likely delay in visa, they fear.

Canada is the most sought-after nation among the youth from Punjab for studying in various universities there.

Last month, India asked Canada to withdraw 41 of its diplomats from the country after the diplomatic row erupted following Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's allegation linking Indian agents to the killing of Khalistani separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar in June. India strongly rejected the charges.

After their withdrawal of the diplomats, Canada attempted to “portray” it as a violation of international norms, a contention dismissed by India which asserted that ensuring two-way diplomatic parity is fully consistent with the provisions of Vienna Convention on diplomatic relations.

Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie, announcing the return of the diplomats, described New Delhi’s action “contrary to international law”, and in violation of the Vienna Convention.

Canada will be pausing all in-person services at the consulates in Chandigarh, Mumbai and Bengaluru and is now directing all Canadians in India to the High Commission in New Delhi.

Following Canada’s move of downsizing its staff in India, many parents are worried over the fate of their wards who are preparing to get enrolled in universities in Canada.

Kapurthala-based consultant Daljit Singh Sandhu said there is going to be a delay in the processing of visa applications.

“The time of visa processing may be high and it may now take about three months,” he said. Usually, it takes about a month in the processing of a visa application, he added.

Sandhu, who is working with a company which helps prospective students in visa formalities, said he has been receiving many calls from worried parents.

Prospective students may now look for other options like studying in the UK, he said.

According to another consultant, parents of many prospective students have already fear in their mind about sending their wards to Canada following several social media posts, claiming that there were no jobs in that country.

Moga-based Jiya, who has enrolled herself for a course in hospitality in a private college in Surrey in Canada, said somewhere or the other, everybody has in his or her mind what will happen now given the current situation between India and Canada.

But she expressed hope that she will get a visa. Her classes are scheduled to start in January.

Another consultant Rashpal Singh Sosan said he also has been receiving calls from students on whether they will be able to go to Canada in January when their classes are going to commence.

