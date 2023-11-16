Dengue case count crosses 11,000 mark in Punjab

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 15

Dengue has claimed seven lives and affected over 11,000 persons in state this year so far.

As per the Health Department, 54,368 persons were tested for dengue and 11,028 of them were found positive while seven of them succumbed to the vector-borne disease.

As per health officials, the dengue wave is likely to continue for a couple of weeks. Over 100 fresh cases of dengue are still being reported daily. On Wednesday, 173 persons tested positive for dengue.

In the district-wise breakup of cases, Hoshiarpur tops the chart with 1,340 cases, followed by SAS Nagar with 1,160 cases, Ludhiana 1,031, Patiala 910, Kapurthala 862, Bathinda 634 and Amritsar 570. Last year, the state had reported 11,030 dengue cases and 41 deaths.

Apart from that, 1,397 cases of chikungunya have also been reported. Over 80 per cent of these cases reported in the state are from six districts. Amritsar district reported the most cases with a count of 544, Hoshiarpur recorded 225, Kapurthala 158, Pathankot 116 and Tarn Taran 94.

