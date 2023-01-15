Doctor shot at in Bathinda

Tribune News Service

Bathinda, January 14

Two youths fired at a doctor at a private hospital on the Natt road at Talwandi Sabo in Bathinda on Saturday night.

The doctor was seriously injured. The miscreants escaped from the hospital.

As per information, two youths came to Raj Nursing Hospital as a patient and his attendant and opened fire at Dr Dinesh Bansal. The bullet hit his thigh.

Later, he was taken to Max Hospital in Bathinda, where he is undergoing treatment. He is said to be out of danger.

After getting information about the incident, a Talwandi Sabo police team reached the spot and started a probe into this incident. The police had failed to establish the identify of the youths as their faces were covered with some cloth.