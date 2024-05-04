Drone, 2 packets of heroin found near International Border in Punjab’s Tarn Taran

PTI

Chandigarh, May 4

A drone and two packets of heroin were recovered in three separate incidents near the India-Pakistan international border in Punjab, an official said on Saturday.

The Border Security Force recovered the drone in broken condition from a field in village Kalia in Tarn Taran district on Friday, said a spokesperson of the force.

The drone was a China-made DJI Mavic 3 Classic, the spokesperson said.

In another incident, BSF troops recovered a packet of heroin weighing 460 grams and a small torch tied to it from a field adjacent to village Hardo Ratan in Amritsar.

The search operation was launched after the BSF was tipped-off about the heroin.

Another packet of heroin weighing 406 grams was found in a field in village Sankatara in Tarn Taran district on Friday, said the spokesperson.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Border Security Force BSF #Pakistan #Tarn Taran