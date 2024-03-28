Drones, drugs seized near border, two apprehended

Chandigarh, March 27
In three separate incidents along the Indo-Pakistan border in Punjab over the past 24 hours, the Border Security Force apprehended two persons and seized two drones and a small quantity of narcotics.
On the evening of March 26, based on specific information from its intelligence setup regarding the suspicious movement of two individuals suspected to be carrying contraband, BSF naka teams were deployed on various the routes near the border in the Ferozepur Sector.
Subsequently, a BSF party apprehended two persons near Hazara Singh Wala village and upon frisking them, two mobile phones and 22 gm heroin were seized from their possession. During preliminary questioning, they disclosed that they had received the heroin from a person residing at Peer Ismail Khan Basti in Sukna area of Ferozepur district.
On the same day, a hexacopter in a partially damaged state, was seized near Panjgrain village in Amritsar.
On March 27, on the basis of inputs by a local farmer, BSF troops seized a China-made drone lying in the fields near Thekalan village in Tarn Taran.
