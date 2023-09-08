Drug trafficker held with 9-kg heroin in Punjab

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh/Jalandhar, Sept 7

In a major drug haul, the Jalandhar police have recovered 9 kg heroin with the arrest of a notorious trafficker, Malkiat Singh, alias Kali.

The suspect had recently sent three swimmers across the border to fetch a consignment of 50 kg heroin from Pakistan, said Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav here today.

“Police teams seized 9 kg heroin — part of the 50 kg consignment, from his possession,” the DGP said, adding they had earlier seized 22.5 kg heroin, taking the haul to 31.5 kg.

This comes less than a month after the rural police arrested smuggler Joga Singh, who had swum across the border to Pakistan to retrieve the contraband, with 8 kg heroin. Earlier, the State Special Operation Cell (SSOC), Amritsar, had arrested smuggler Shinder Singh after recovering 10 kg heroin and Rs 1.5 lakh drug money from his possession. A woman drug smuggler, Amandeep Kaur, alias Deep Bhai, linked to the module was also arrested with 1 kg heroin, while Shinderpal, alias Pappu, was arrested with 500 gm contraband from Mehatpur.

DGP Yadav said after vigorous follow-up investigation, the Jalandhar rural police arrested Kali, a resident of Tendi Wala village in Ferozepur, from the Boparai canal bridge near Goraya and recovered the contraband from a shoulder bag.

SSP (Jalandhar Rural) Mukhwinder Singh Bhullar said Kali revealed he was in touch with a Pakistan-based drug smuggler, Haider Ali, who helped him smuggle consignments into India in lieu of hawala operator.

“Kali revealed he had sent Joga along with two others to Pakistan using a riverine route to fetch the 50 kg heroin consignment, which was distributed equally between the suspects.”