Election Commission appoints Nilabh Kishore as Ludhiana police commissioner, Rahul S as Jalandhar police commissioner

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 22

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has appointed Nilabh Kishore, IPS officer of the 1998 batch, currently posted as ADGP, STF, Punjab, Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar, as Ludhiana police commissioner and Rahul S, IPS officer of the 2008 batch, currently posted as DIG-cum-Director, Vigilance Bureau, Punjab, Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar, as Jalandhar police commissioner.

A letter has been sent to the Chief Electoral Officer, Punjab, by the ECI in this regard.

