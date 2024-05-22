Chandigarh, May 22
The Election Commission of India (ECI) has appointed Nilabh Kishore, IPS officer of the 1998 batch, currently posted as ADGP, STF, Punjab, Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar, as Ludhiana police commissioner and Rahul S, IPS officer of the 2008 batch, currently posted as DIG-cum-Director, Vigilance Bureau, Punjab, Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar, as Jalandhar police commissioner.
A letter has been sent to the Chief Electoral Officer, Punjab, by the ECI in this regard.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Want fair probe, justice in Swati Maliwal assault case as incident has two versions: Arvind Kejriwal
In an interview to PTI, the chief minister says the matter i...
Delhi's North Block receives bomb threat; security officers conduct searches
The North Block houses the Home Ministry
UK hails drop in visas as stranded Indian care workers appeal for help
Latest Home Office statistics reveal a 76 per cent drop in o...
Actor Shah Rukh Khan admitted to Ahmedabad hospital following heat stroke
Actor Juhi Chawla visits the actor at the hospital
Election Commission appoints Nilabh Kishore as Ludhiana police commissioner, Rahul S as Jalandhar police commissioner
A letter has been sent to the Chief Electoral Officer, Punja...