End of an era in Indian politics: Congress on Badal’s demise

New Delhi, April 25
The Congress on Tuesday condoled the passing of former Punjab chief minister Parkash Singh Badal and said it marked the end of an era in Indian politics.
Five-time former Punjab chief minister and Shiromani Akali Dal patriarch Badal, who was admitted to a private hospital in Mohali over a week ago, died on Tuesday. He was 95.
The Congress, in a tweet in Hindi posted on its official Twitter handle, said the demise of Badal is the end of an era in Indian politics.
Condoling his passing, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi said the news of Badal’s demise was saddening.
Badal was a tall leader of the politics of India and Punjab, Gandhi said.
“I express my deepest condolences to all his bereaved family members and supporters, including Mr Sukhbir Singh Badal,” Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.
In a tweet, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, “Sardar Parkash Singh Badal five-time CM of Punjab and a titan has passed away. I recall our association with great fondness and respect. He embarrassed me no end by having Punjab Assembly pass this resolution in September 2010.”
He tagged the resolution in which the Punjab Assembly had expressed gratitude towards Ramesh, the then environment minister, for his support to a scheme to make the state pollution-free.
“He (Badal) belonged to a class of politicians that’s fast becoming extinct,” Ramesh said.
Badal was admitted to Mohali’s Fortis Hospital after he complained of uneasiness in breathing.
“Mr Badal passed away around 8 pm,” hospital director Abhijeet Singh told PTI over the phone.
