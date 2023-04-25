 End of an era in Indian politics: Congress on Badal’s demise : The Tribune India

End of an era in Indian politics: Congress on Badal’s demise

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi says the news of Badal’s demise saddening

End of an era in Indian politics: Congress on Badal’s demise

Parkash Singh Badal. Tribune file photo



PTI

New Delhi, April 25

The Congress on Tuesday condoled the passing of former Punjab chief minister Parkash Singh Badal and said it marked the end of an era in Indian politics.

Five-time former Punjab chief minister and Shiromani Akali Dal patriarch Badal, who was admitted to a private hospital in Mohali over a week ago, died on Tuesday. He was 95.

The Congress, in a tweet in Hindi posted on its official Twitter handle, said the demise of Badal is the end of an era in Indian politics.

Condoling his passing, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi said the news of Badal’s demise was saddening.

Badal was a tall leader of the politics of India and Punjab, Gandhi said.

“I express my deepest condolences to all his bereaved family members and supporters, including Mr Sukhbir Singh Badal,” Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

In a tweet, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, “Sardar Parkash Singh Badal five-time CM of Punjab and a titan has passed away. I recall our association with great fondness and respect. He embarrassed me no end by having Punjab Assembly pass this resolution in September 2010.”

He tagged the resolution in which the Punjab Assembly had expressed gratitude towards Ramesh, the then environment minister, for his support to a scheme to make the state pollution-free.

“He (Badal) belonged to a class of politicians that’s fast becoming extinct,” Ramesh said.

Badal was admitted to Mohali’s Fortis Hospital after he complained of uneasiness in breathing.

“Mr Badal passed away around 8 pm,” hospital director Abhijeet Singh told PTI over the phone.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Former Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal dies at 95; cremation at Badal village in Muktsar on Thursday

2
Punjab SIT REPORT BENT COPS

Threatened, chose to keep mum: Ex-DGP Shashi Kant

3
Editorials

Amritpal in the dock

4
Jalandhar

Income tax raid held at Jalandhar pastor's house, other places

5
Punjab

Protest against sacrilege incident in Punjab's Morinda continues

6
Chandigarh

Passport offices open on April 29

7
Punjab

NIA conducts raids against PFI cadres in Punjab's Ludhiana, UP, Bihar, Goa

8
Nation

Amritpal Singh questioned by IB officers in Assam's Dibrugarh jail

9
Nation

Supreme Court issues notices to Delhi government, others on women wrestlers’ petition for FIR against WFI president

10
Punjab

'Infructuous', HC dismisses plea for Amritpal Singh's release

Don't Miss

View All
14,000 vacant posts of primary school teacher belie govt claims
Schools

14,000 vacant posts of primary school teacher belie Punjab Govt claims

From 100 houses in 1844 to a concrete jungle now
Himachal

Shimla: From 100 houses in 1844 to a concrete jungle now

NRI helpline turns out to be Ludhiana trader’s number
Punjab

Punjabi NRI helpline turns out to be Ludhiana trader's number

Shah Rukh Khan hosts model Navpreet Kaur at Mannat, bakes pizza for her; fans want to know how she got so lucky
Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan hosts model Navpreet Kaur at Mannat, bakes pizza for her; fans want to know how she got so lucky

Breaking the nexus between drug mafia, police, political benefactors
Features

Punjab: Breaking the nexus between drug mafia, police, political benefactors

20 years of Panjab Digital Library: 6.5 crore manuscripts & counting
Features

20 years of Panjab Digital Library: 6.5 crore manuscripts & counting

Amritpal Singh arrested from Punjab's Rode village
Punjab

Fugitive Amritpal Singh arrested from Punjab's Rode village; taken to Assam's Dibrugarh jail

2022 ‘fifth warmest year’ on record
Nation

2022 'fifth warmest year' on record

Top News

Former Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal passes away — youngest sarpanch, youngest CM, oldest CM

Former Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal dies at 95; cremation at Badal village in Muktsar on Thursday

He lost Assembly election twice in his over 75-year politica...

PM Modi, CM Mann condole demise of SAD patriarch Parkash Singh Badal

President Murmu, PM Modi, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and leaders across party lines condole demise of SAD patriarch Parkash Singh Badal

'Badal was a colossal figure, his demise personal loss for m...

Delhi excise policy case: CBI files supplementary charge sheet against Manish Sisodia

Delhi excise policy case: CBI names Manish Sisodia for 1st time in supplementary chargesheet

Agency has also named Hyderabad-based CA Butchi Babu Gorantl...

First batch of stranded Indians leaves Sudan in naval ship

First batch of stranded Indians leaves Sudan in naval ship under 'Operation Kaveri'

278 people onboard the ship departed Port Sudan for the Saud...

Supreme Court issues notice to NCT of Delhi on women wrestlers’ petition and posts it for Friday

Supreme Court issues notices to Delhi government, others on women wrestlers’ petition for FIR against WFI president

The apex court listed the matter for further hearing on Frid...


Cities

View All

Fire destroys goods in Indira Colony house

Fire destroys goods in Indira Colony house

SGPC lawyers' panel meets Amritpal Singh's kin

120-gm heroin seized, one arrested

Two booked for molesting woman

2 illegal constructions demolished

Centre firm on disinvestment, Bathinda HIL staffers in a fix

Centre firm on disinvestment, Bathinda HIL staffers in a fix

Killing averted, 2 gangsters held

Kidney racket: Dera Bassi hospital’s clinical director booked

Kidney racket: Dera Bassi hospital’s clinical director booked

Army Western Command chief bats for indigenous production of defence equipment

Four new dog-catching vans to give more teeth to Chandigarh MC staff

Dera Bassi tragedy: SDM-led team to look for lapses at meat plant today

Boy stabbed in Sector 25, three juveniles nabbed

Delhi excise policy case: CBI files supplementary charge sheet against Manish Sisodia

Delhi excise policy case: CBI names Manish Sisodia for 1st time in supplementary chargesheet

Drone spotted over Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s residence, probe underway: Police

Ahead of poll, AAP councillor joins BJP

Manish Sisodia's wife admitted to Delhi hospital

Extend welfare schemes to all 13L workers: Kejriwal to labour officials

Income tax raid held on Jalandhar pastor’s house, other places

Income tax raid held at Jalandhar pastor's house, other places

Sanitary workers threaten to stop work if demands not met

4 hurt as fight breaks out in Kapurthala gurdwara

Jalandhar byelection: Nomination withdrawal over, 19 left in fray

19 candidates allotted symbols

34 government depts owe ~250 cr to PSPCL

34 government depts owe Rs 250 cr to PSPCL

MC’s anti-rabies drive remains a non-starter

Smart City Advisory Forum meet dwells on Buddha Nullah pollution

CM honours12 medallists from dist

Illegal sex determination centre busted

Two friends found dead near bus stand

Two friends found dead near bus stand

Truck rams into 3 cars in Bhadson

e-vehicle shuttle service for girls soon, says Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Man held for ‘strangulating’ wife over marital dispute

In-laws arrested for abetting suicide