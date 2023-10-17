 Ensuing Vidhan Sabha session fully valid, several pro-people Bills to be tabled: Punjab CM Mann : The Tribune India

  • Ensuing Vidhan Sabha session fully valid, several pro-people Bills to be tabled: Punjab CM Mann

Ensuing Vidhan Sabha session fully valid, several pro-people Bills to be tabled: Punjab CM Mann

Accuses opposition leaders of running away from the Nov 1 debate

Ensuing Vidhan Sabha session fully valid, several pro-people Bills to be tabled: Punjab CM Mann

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann meeting residents of his native Satauj village in Sangrur on Tuesday. Tribune Photo



Tribune News Service

Parvesh Sharma

Sangrur, October 17

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday celebrated his birthday at his native Satauj village by participating in a blood donation camp.Speaking on the occasion, he said the ensuing session of Punjab Vidhan Sabha is fully valid and it has been called on October 20-21 after consulting the legal experts.

“Several pro-people bills will be tabled during this two-day session which is very important for the state and the session is fully valid.Vidhan Sabha is a democratically elected body which is answerable only to the people of the state and not as per whims and fancies of any individual. The session has been called on October 20-21 after consulting the legal experts” said CM Mann.

CM also alleged that the leaders of opposition parties are running away from the scheduled debate on November 1,out of fear of being exposed for their misdeeds.

“Various opposition leaders have deceived Punjab on various issues for which they are answerable to the people of state. These leaders looted the masses and back-stabbed the Punjabis on various issues. It is a fact that the hands of these leaders are drenched with the blood of Punjabis. Due to their various sins, they are afraid to face the people and are finding one or another excuse to avoid debate with me on November 1,” alleged CM Mann.

Mann said the state government has already taken several initiatives to check the menace of paddy straw burning in the state. He said several progressive farmers have shown the way for in-situ management of paddy straw and state government has also notified replacement of 20% of coal with paddy straw briquettes as fuel in approximately 2,500 brick kilns operating in Punjab.

“The state government is launching a decisive war against drugs on Wednesday from Amritsar and thousands of youth from across the state will converge at Sri Harmandir Sahib and take pledge for wiping out drugs from the state,” said Mann.

#Bhagwant Mann #Sangrur

Supreme Court says no to same-sex marriage

Supreme Court declines to legalise same-sex marriage

CJI says ‘making such a law is domain of Parliament’

Same-sex marriage is legal in these 34 countries; here’s the complete list

Same-sex marriage is legal in these 34 countries; here’s the complete list

In these countries, marriage between same-sex couples is leg...

Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit writes to CM Bhagwant Mann, questioning his governance and ‘lack of fiscal prudence’

Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit writes to CM Bhagwant Mann, questioning his governance and fiscal prudence

Purohit has accused the state government of diverting capita...

Veteran actor Waheeda Rehman receives Dadasaheb Phalke Award, dedicates it to film fraternity

Veteran actor Waheeda Rehman receives Dadasaheb Phalke Award, dedicates it to film fraternity

She made her debut in Hindi films opposite Dev Anand in Guru...

I-T dept conducts searches in tax evasion probe against Punjab business group

Income Tax searches held in tax evasion probe against Punjab business group

The company has its registered office in Punjab and the I-T ...


