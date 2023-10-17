Ensuing Vidhan Sabha session fully valid, several pro-people Bills to be tabled: Punjab CM Mann

Tribune News Service

Parvesh Sharma

Sangrur, October 17

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday celebrated his birthday at his native Satauj village by participating in a blood donation camp.Speaking on the occasion, he said the ensuing session of Punjab Vidhan Sabha is fully valid and it has been called on October 20-21 after consulting the legal experts.

ਪੰਜਾਬ ਵਿਧਾਨ ਸਭਾ ਦਾ ਸੈਸ਼ਨ 20 ਤੇ 21 ਅਕਤੂਬਰ ਨੂੰ ਹੋਵੇਗਾ, ਜਿਸ ‘ਚ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਦੇ ਲੋਕਾਂ ਦੇ ਹੱਕ ‘ਚ ਬਹੁਤ ਸਾਰੇ ਬਿੱਲ ਲੈ ਕੇ ਆ ਰਹੇ ਹਾਂ..ਵਿਧਾਨ ਸਭਾ ਦਾ ਸੈਸ਼ਨ ਕਾਨੂੰਨੀ ਹੈ ਤੇ ਅਸੀਂ ਆਪਣੇ ਕਾਨੂੰਨੀ ਮਾਹਿਰਾਂ ਨਾਲ਼ ਮਸ਼ਵਰਾ ਕਰਕੇ ਹੀ ਰੱਖਿਆ ਹੈ ਤੇ ਇਸਨੂੰ ਗ਼ੈਰ-ਕਾਨੂੰਨੀ ਕਹਿਣ ਦਾ ਕੋਈ ਮਤਲਬ ਨਹੀਂ pic.twitter.com/rvjUEgtOXD — Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) October 17, 2023

“Several pro-people bills will be tabled during this two-day session which is very important for the state and the session is fully valid.Vidhan Sabha is a democratically elected body which is answerable only to the people of the state and not as per whims and fancies of any individual. The session has been called on October 20-21 after consulting the legal experts” said CM Mann.

CM also alleged that the leaders of opposition parties are running away from the scheduled debate on November 1,out of fear of being exposed for their misdeeds.

1 ਨਵੰਬਰ ਨੂੰ ਮੈਂ ਤਾਂ ਸਾਰੀਆਂ ਵਿਰੋਧੀ ਪਾਰਟੀਆਂ ਦੇ ਪ੍ਰਧਾਨਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਦੇ ਮੁੱਦਿਆਂ ‘ਤੇ ਬਹਿਸ ਕਰਨ ਲਈ ਸੱਦਾ ਦਿੱਤਾ ਹੈ…ਇਹ ਜਿਹੜੇ ਗੱਲ-ਗੱਲ ‘ਤੇ ਸਾਡੇ ‘ਚ ਨੁਕਸ ਕੱਢ ਦੇ ਨੇ ਮੈਂ ਤਾਂ ਉਹਨਾਂ ਦੇ ਵਹਿਮ ਕੱਢਣੇ ਚਾਹੁੰਦਾ ਹਾਂ.. pic.twitter.com/FeWXgQjKq0 — Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) October 17, 2023

“Various opposition leaders have deceived Punjab on various issues for which they are answerable to the people of state. These leaders looted the masses and back-stabbed the Punjabis on various issues. It is a fact that the hands of these leaders are drenched with the blood of Punjabis. Due to their various sins, they are afraid to face the people and are finding one or another excuse to avoid debate with me on November 1,” alleged CM Mann.

Mann said the state government has already taken several initiatives to check the menace of paddy straw burning in the state. He said several progressive farmers have shown the way for in-situ management of paddy straw and state government has also notified replacement of 20% of coal with paddy straw briquettes as fuel in approximately 2,500 brick kilns operating in Punjab.

“The state government is launching a decisive war against drugs on Wednesday from Amritsar and thousands of youth from across the state will converge at Sri Harmandir Sahib and take pledge for wiping out drugs from the state,” said Mann.

#Bhagwant Mann #Sangrur