Expedite evacuation efforts: Former FM

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: SAD (Sanyukt) leader and former Finance Minister Parminder Singh Dhindsa has urged the Centre to intensify efforts for the safe return of Indian students from Ukraine. In a statement, Dhindsa said: “In view of the deteriorating situation in Ukraine, parents are deeply concerned about the safety of their children. The Centre should work on a war footing to ensure their safe return, he added.