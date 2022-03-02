Expedite evacuation efforts: Former FM

Chandigarh: SAD (Sanyukt) leader and former Finance Minister Parminder Singh Dhindsa has urged the Centre to intensify efforts for the safe return of Indian students from Ukraine. In a statement, Dhindsa said: “In view of the deteriorating situation in Ukraine, parents are deeply concerned about the safety of their children. The Centre should work on a war footing to ensure their safe return, he added.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Karnataka student killed in Kharkiv
Ensure safe passage, India tells Russia, Ukraine envoys | 26...
Kin: Naveen was killed when he stepped out to fetch food
Concerned parents want Modi to broker a ceasefire
Narrow escape for 10 Punjab students
Missile hits area 5 minutes after they cross it