Faridkot youth’s body found in field

Tribune News Service

Faridkot, May 3

A youth’s body was recovered from the fields near Dashmesh Nagar here under suspicious circumstances on Friday. It is suspected that the young man was murdered and his body was thrown there. The police have recorded the statements of the deceased’s family members and started an investigation in this regard.

The area residents found the body of a young man in the fields near Dashmesh Nagar and informed the police on Friday morning. The deceased has been identified as Yuvraj Singh, a resident of Dashmesh Nagar. The police believe the youth was killed due to enmity with some youths of the area. It is possible that he was murdered due to this rivalry.

Meanwhile, DSP Shamsher Singh, who reached the spot, said the post-mortem examination will be conducted after taking possession of the body. The police have started its investigation. DSP Shamsher Singh said it would not be profitable to speculate at this stage of the investigation.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Faridkot