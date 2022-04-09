Finish flood protection works before rains: Bhagwant Mann

Wants sites identified to develop waterfronts

Finish flood protection works before rains: Bhagwant Mann

Bhagwant Mann

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 8

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday directed the Additional Chief Secretary (ACS), Water Resources, to initiate cleaning and flood protection works at vulnerable sites across the state well before the onset of monsoon.

Chairing a meeting to review the overall irrigation and drainage system of the state, especially the Ghaggar river and its tributaries here at the CMR this morning, Mann asked the Chief Engineer, Drainage, to positively start the cleaning of waterways beneath bridges and remove silt lumps from waterways, besides strengthening weak points prone to frequent flooding due to heavy rains, especially along the Ghaggar.

Meanwhile, the Chief Engineer, Drainage, apprised the Chief Minister that Rs67 lakh had already been sanctioned for this project. The CM asked the ACS, Water Resources, to complete flood protection works on war footing well in advance before the start of monsoon. He also asked him to regularly oversee flood protection works being undertaken in close coordination with the Deputy Commissioners.

Showing concern over the colossal loss of human lives, livestock, property and standing crops due to floods, the CM directed the department to take all possible steps to ensure that there was no recurrence of floods as witnessed in recent past. Mann further directed ACS, Water Resources, to identify sites for developing waterfront so as to optimally tap the tourism potential with focus on developing water sports. —

