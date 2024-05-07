Malerkotla: Five held with counterfeit currency, 20 kg opium

Mahesh Sharma

Malerkotla, May 6

Police crackdown launched in view of the ensuing Lok Sabha election has facilitated the Malerkotla police in busting two notorious gangs involved in printing counterfeit currency and smuggling of drugs and narcotics.

Fake currency notes of Rs 500 denomination worth Rs 84.20 lakh and 20 kg opium, besides equipment used in printing currency and vehicles used in crime were seized from possession of the main accused, identified as Rishu Kumar of Vishawkarma Chowk locality near 786 Chowk Malerkotla, Lakhwinder Kumar Lucky of Tajaffalpura Mohalla Patiala, Gurdeep Singh of Fatehgarh Panj Garayian, Sandeep Uyeeke of Bari in MP and Amit Gill of Monwan Mansoorwal Dona in Kapurthala.

Malerkotla SSP Simrat Kaur said that three members of a gang involved in printing and distribution of counterfeit currency were arrested on the basis of intensive follow up of a tip-off by cops supervised by SP (D) Vaibhav Sehgal, Patiala DSP (Counter Intelligence) Dalbir Singh and Mahorana CIA in-charge.

In another case registered at Sandaur police station, cops led by DSP Gurdev Singh and CIA in-charge Harjinder Singh had nabbed Lakhwinder Kumar Lucky and Gurdeep Singh, driver and conductor of a Punjab registered truck from Pharwali village, when they were trying to smuggle a consignment of 20 kg of opium, suspected to be brought from Odisha state.

The vehicle intercepted by the police was reported to be transporting a type of metal and the consignment of opium was recovered from the rear side of the driver’s cabin.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Lok Sabha #Malerkotla