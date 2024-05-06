Forces sitting abroad spewing venom to disrupt peace: Anurag Thakur

Tribune News Service

Aparna Banerji

Jalandhar, May 5

Union Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs and Information and Broadcasting, Anurag Thakur, on Sunday said that some forces sitting abroad were spewing venom to disrupt peace but it was everyone’s responsibility to uphold harmony in state. Thakur made these comments during a ‘Himachal parivar milan samaroh’ event hosted in Jalandhar where families from Himachal, putting up in Jalandhar gathered to extend support to the Union Minister. Thakur also asked the congregation members to mobilise votes through making at least 20 telephone calls for the Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Sushil Rinku in Jalandhar so that the party may win the seat. Speaking on farmers’ opposition to the Bharatiya Janata Party, Thakur said despite the Modi government’s unprecedented works and holding of dialogues with farmers, it was baffling what was still causing the protests.

Speaking on upholding harmony in Punjab, Thakur said, “We (the Bharatiya Janata Party) have upheld Hindu-Sikh brotherhood and unity in the state. There are some forces which are spewing venom. Who are these? They are people sitting abroad. They have nothing to do with Punjab. Unki dukan vahan se chalti hai. But maintaining peace and brotherhood here is our responsibility. And if we want Punjab to progress, then it’s most important that the lotus blooms.”

On farmers’ community, Thakur said, “Farmers have been holding dharnas and protests. I question farmer brothers, Congress was there for 60 years, why didn’t it make law on Minimum Support Price (MSP)? Where were you then? The Modi government’s crop procurement is three times that of the Congress government. We are making twice the purchase, providing twice the price. We implemented Swmaninathan commission report. We held talks and dialogue, why are you still angry?”

Notably, Bharatiya Janata Party Jalandhar candidate Sushil Rinku too has faced multiple protests from farmers’ union in the past few days with farmers opposing him at various rural areas, including Nakodar, Phillaur and Mehatpur. Earlier with the Aam Aadmi Party, Rinku also faced sloganeering from farmers’ union members at Chak Bandala village today.

#Anurag Thakur