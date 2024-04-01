Ropar: Four arrested for snatching Rs 1.44L from telecom firm employee

Tribune News Service

Ropar, March 31

The district police have arrested four members of a gang for allegedly snatching Rs 1.44 lakh from a telecom company employee at Morinda on March 28. The accused have been identified as Jaskaran Singh, alias Mantri, a resident of Doomchheri village, Varinder Singh, alias Gola, of Bhatedi village and Maninder Singh, alias Debi, and Jagdip Singh, alias Deepu, both from Gharuan village.

Maninder Singh is already facing a criminal case registered at the Kharar police station in which he had jumped bail, said the police.

Ropar Superintendent of Police (Investigation) Rupinder Kaur Sran said Sandeep Singh, a resident of Chaklan village, used to collect cash from shops on behalf of a telecom company and had gone to deposit Rs 1.44 lakh in an ATM when the accused injured him using a sharp weapon and ran away with his cash.

The police arrested the kingpins of the crime, Jaskaran Singh and Vardinder Singh, on March 29 while the remaining two accused were arrested yesterday. The SP said Jaskaran Singh was also employed with the telecom company along with complainant Sandip Singh.

The police have recovered Rs 1 lakh of the looted amount, said Sran.

