From Rs 3 cr to Rs 1,000 cr in 16 years, PTC promoter’s meteoric rise

Tribune News Service

Neeraj Bagga

Amritsar, June 20

After G-Next Media Private Limited, a promoter of PTC channels, got the exclusive rights to broadcast Gurbani from the Golden Temple in 2012, the company had witnessed an exponential rise in its annual turnover.

MD refutes charge I fail to understand why the govt is targeting our channel. PTC operates six channels with an annual turnover of Rs 60 crore. Last year, the profit was Rs 2.5 crore. Rabindra Narayan, md, g-next media

A sub-committee formed on the orders of Akal Takht, in its report submitted to Akal Takht in May 2022, has said the channel grew from a capital of less than Rs 3 crore to nearly Rs 1,000 crore within 16 years.

Industry watchers say the company, owned by the Badal family, was launched in December 2006. Its annual turnover saw a mercurial rise after it entered into an agreement for the exclusive worldwide broadcasting rights of Gurbani from the Golden Temple for 11 years on July 24, 2012. The 11-year contract will terminate on July 24.

In return, the media company agreed to pay Rs 1 crore to the SGPC annually, with an annual increase of 10 per cent. The sum reached Rs 2 crore last fiscal.

The channel does not air advertisements during nine-hour daily telecast of Gurbani, attracting worldwide attention of the Sikh populace, offering the channel a ready customer base.

This, in turn, increased the channel’s weightage among the advertisement agencies. In view of the channel’s widespread viewership, popular entertainment programmes and shows vied for airtime on PTC.

Rabindra Narayan, managing director and president of G-Next Media Private Limited, on Tuesday said: “The SGPC entered into an agreement with the PTC because other channels that were given the broadcast rights terminated the contract as they were not allowed to run commercial advertisements during the live telecast of Gurbani.”

He said he had failed to understand why the Mann government was targeting his channel.

Narayan refuted the allegations of big money involved in the telecast of Gurbani. “The PTC operates six channels with an annual turnover of Rs 60 crore. The last year’s profit was Rs 2.5 crore,” he claimed.

“The Centre has designated all PTC channels as free-to-air channels. The PTC also broadcasts Gurbani from Hemkund Sahib in Uttarakhand, Nanded Sahib in Maharashtra and Sis Ganj Sahib in New Delhi. It does not charge any money from these shrines,” said the G-Next MD.

Sources say the channel that telecasts Gurbani from Gurdwara Patna Sahib charges Rs 50 lakh annually.