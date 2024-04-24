Govt officials sensitise farmers to importance of voting in Malerkotla

Mahesh Sharma

Malerkotla, April 23

The administration claimed to have launched a movement to sensitise farmers visiting grain markets and purchase centres, against the tendency of ignoring the importance of their right to vote in maintaining the sanctity of democracy.

Mandi officials educating farmers Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Election Officer Pallavi claimed that officials of various procurement agencies, market committees and subdivision office at Malerkotla, Ahmedgarh and Amargarh had been advised to ensure that besides facilitating prompt procurement, lifting and payment of wheat being brought in grain markets, they should illustrate various aspects related to the Lok Sabha election slated for June 1 in the state.

Assuring them of prompt processing for procurement, lifting and payment of Rabi crops being brought in mandis, the government personnel are persuading farmers and other members of their families to reschedule their routine in such manner that they don’t miss playing active role in constitution of the government by using their right to vote on June 1.

“Besides cautioning the concerned personnel against harassment of wheat cultivators bringing their crops in mandis we have asked them (personnel) to make use of the occasion for persuading farmers to use their vote by all means,” said DC Pallavi, appreciating that several farmers had vowed to cast their vote without any coercion, allurement and discrimination.

The DC further claimed that Ahmedgarh SDM Gurmit Singh and Malerkotla SDM Aprana BM had also advised commission agents to make necessary arrangements for accommodation of expected glut of wheat crop in mandis during coming days.

Referring to information collected during visits to various grain markets for overseeing arrangements, the DC claimed that smooth procurement and lifting had started at 41, out of total purchase centres established in the district.

Process of lifting has been accomplished for 7,254 MT wheat out of a total 52,071 MT procured by various agencies till now, said the DC. Amount worth Rs 59.52 crore have since been made within the stipulated period of procured wheat.

Farmers were also called upon to bring produce within standard specification of moisture and abstain from harvesting the crops at night time.

