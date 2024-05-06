Gurdaspur Army man dies in mishap

Tribune News Service

Gurdaspur, May 5

An Army man hailing from Gurdaspur district died in Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir) yesterday when the vehicle in which he was travelling with his colleagues fell into a gorge after its driver lost control.

The deceased Army man has been identified as Lance Naik Gurpreet Singh (28) of Sarawan village here. Gurpreet was travelling with eight of his colleagues, who are all injured.

The deceased soldier was serving with the 19 Rashtriya Rifles (RR).

His family members said they received a call from a senior Army officer late yesterday night informing them of the tragedy.

