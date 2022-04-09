HC declines Saini's plea for 7-day notice

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 8

The Punjab and Haryana High Court today declined former police chief Sumedh Singh Saini’s prayer for the issuance of 7-day prior notice in case he was required in any other case henceforth.

Saini and the state also reached a consensus that probe in two FIRs registered against him would be carried out by an SIT headed by ADGP SS Srivastava. Taking up the matter, Justice Avneesh Jhingan also made it clear that petitioner (Saini) would join probe in all the FIRs in which he was protected, “irrespective of the phraseology used for protection”. —