Hit by floods last year, schools in Lohian see dip in student count

Tribune News Service

Aakanksha N Bhardwaj

Jalandhar, May 8

The schools in Lohian have been dealing with reduction in student strength as parents withdrew admissions of their wards after the floods wrecked havoc last year. The students have left these schools and migrated to others, some even joined private schools. The education department has asked for the ‘reason’ behind the decrease in strength.

During the deluge, there were schools where the infrastructure was completely destroyed, boundary walls got collapsed, and they remained closed for more than two months which ultimately affected the studies of the students. This led to people shift their base to Lohian city or to the other schools in the area where flood waters didn’t enter.

Government schools in Chak Wadala, Mundi Cholian, Madala Channa, Mundi Shehrian, etc were severely affected. Teachers have conveyed their problems and reasons to the education department officials that led to decrease in the strength.

“Some of the parents moved to relatively safer places in Lohian. We called the parents to know why they made their children leave the schools. They (parents) replied that there was no chance that their children would study in schools where everything was unsafe and there was danger every year,” a government school teacher shared.

Ram Lubaya, a teacher from the government school in Lohian said that 10-15 students had left his school after floods. “But now I am going to door to door to convince parents to join their wards. I am sure we will get new admissions too,” he added.

Deputy District Education Officer Manish said that a review meeting in this regard would be held next week. “If students have gone, new will join too,” he added.

