Bhupinder Honey's judicial custody extended

Jalandhar, February 25

The judicial custody of Bhupinder Honey, nephew of CM Charanjit Channi, was today extended by another 14 days. Honey was arrested on February 4 by the Enforcement Directorate, which had summoned him for interrogation. He is facing inquiry for the alleged violation of the PMLA in a case pertaining to illegal mining. —

