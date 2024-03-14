'I was Akali, I am Akali, I will remain Akali', roars Bibi Jagir Kaur as she rejoins Shiromani Akali Dal

Kapurthala, March 14
Bibi Jagir Kaur rejoined the Shiromani Akali Dal in the presence of party chief Sukhbir Badal at Begowal here on Thursday.
Party spokesperson Daljit Cheema formally announced her re-entry into the party.
Kaur said she is joining unconditionally. “I was Akali, I am Akali, I will remain Akali,” she said while urging Badal to pardon her in case she had used some harsh words in the past.
Badal said Jagir Kaur was family. "For me, it was as if she had gone abroad. I used to call her every three months.”
Badal urged all factions to rejoin SAD.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
#Bibi Jagir Kaur #Kapurthala #Shiromani Akali Dal #Sukhbir Badal
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM-led panel appoints Sukhbir Sandhu from Punjab, Gyanesh Kumar from Kerala as election commissioners
Committee member Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury gives this informati...
Simultaneous polls to Lok Sabha, assemblies can be held in 1st step, followed by local body polls within 100 days: Ram Nath Kovind panel
It says in case of hung House, no-confidence motion, fresh p...
AAP releases list of 8 candidates for Lok Sabha election in Punjab, includes 5 cabinet ministers
Punjab has 13 parliamentary seats; Punjabi actor Karamjeet A...
Farmers gather at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan for Kisan Mazdoor Mahapanchayat, raise slogans against Centre
Police have issued a traffic advisory for commuters
Inmates clash at Gurdaspur jail, blast LPG cylinder; SHO among 4 cops hurt
Sources claim the lop-sided inmate-staff ratio of 1500:90 co...