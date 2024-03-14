'I was Akali, I am Akali, I will remain Akali', roars Bibi Jagir Kaur as she rejoins Shiromani Akali Dal

Tribune News Service

Kapurthala, March 14

Bibi Jagir Kaur rejoined the Shiromani Akali Dal in the presence of party chief Sukhbir Badal at Begowal here on Thursday.

Party spokesperson Daljit Cheema formally announced her re-entry into the party.

Kaur said she is joining unconditionally. “I was Akali, I am Akali, I will remain Akali,” she said while urging Badal to pardon her in case she had used some harsh words in the past.

Badal said Jagir Kaur was family. "For me, it was as if she had gone abroad. I used to call her every three months.”

Badal urged all factions to rejoin SAD.

