In Jalandhar, daughter Guneet Kaur lights pyre of Lt Col Karanbir Singh who died after being 8 years in coma

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, December 26

Daughter Guneet Kaur lit the pyre of father Lt Col Karanbir Singh Natt in Jalandhar on Monday.

Lt Col Singh died on Saturday after being in coma for eight years.

Lt Col Karanbir Singh, a Sena medal winner, had been in coma after being injured in an encounter with the terrorists in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir in 2015.

For all these years, his family, including his father Col Jagtar Singh Natt, wife Navpreet Kaur and daughters Guneet and Ashmeet (aged 19 and 10) had been taking turns attending to him in room number 13 of the Officers’ Ward at the Military Hospital.

Lt Col Natt had joined the Short Service Commission in the Guards Regiment in 1998. In 2012, he was relieved after completing 14 years of service. He did LLB and MBA and took up a civil job. But he insisted on going back to the armed forces and joined the 160 TA unit.