In Jalandhar, daughter Guneet Kaur lights pyre of Lt Col Karanbir Singh who died after being 8 years in coma

Chandigarh, December 26
Daughter Guneet Kaur lit the pyre of father Lt Col Karanbir Singh Natt in Jalandhar on Monday.
Lt Col Singh died on Saturday after being in coma for eight years.
Lt Col Karanbir Singh, a Sena medal winner, had been in coma after being injured in an encounter with the terrorists in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir in 2015.
For all these years, his family, including his father Col Jagtar Singh Natt, wife Navpreet Kaur and daughters Guneet and Ashmeet (aged 19 and 10) had been taking turns attending to him in room number 13 of the Officers’ Ward at the Military Hospital.
Lt Col Natt had joined the Short Service Commission in the Guards Regiment in 1998. In 2012, he was relieved after completing 14 years of service. He did LLB and MBA and took up a civil job. But he insisted on going back to the armed forces and joined the 160 TA unit.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Indian passengers on 'donkey' flight interrogated on their arrival in Mumbai; Nicaragua-bound plane was held in France for days
A few passengers have been detained in France
Watch: Tiger rests on gurdwara wall after it strays into human habitation in UP’s Pilibhit; locals gather to see it
The Forest Department creates a security cordon using a net
Fog envelops Punjab, Haryana as cold wave sweeps region; flights affected in Delhi
Fog likely to affect more flights in the day
Sikh gurus taught Indians to live for their land's glory, PM Modi says on Veer Bal Diwas
The day commemorates martyrdom of Guru Gobind Singh’s sons